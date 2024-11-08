Antiques and The Arts Weekly - November 08, 2024

National Gallery Of Art Acquires Significant Work By Juan Correa
Rare Cameras, Lighting & Photo Gear Auction At Dana J. Tharp
Jones & Horan Strikes With Coin & Watch Rarities In Online Auction
La Belle Epoque’s Multi-Estate Fall Auction Scheduled For Nov. 16
By Land, Sea Or Air, Vintage Travel Posters Find Success At Swann
Property From Historic Copped Hall Stars In Next Butterscotch Auction
Explore ‘Psychedelic Rock Posters And Fashion Of The 1960s’ With The Portland Art Museum
Marzorini Collection To Highlight Jeffrey S. Evans Americana Auction
Onsite & Online Auction By Kaminski Offers Estate Collection
Works By Early Twentieth Century Artists From The American South On View At The Mint Museum
Worcester Art Museum Challenges Assumptions About Asian Art With ‘Im/Perfect Modernisms’
Knutsen Collection Anchors Girard’s Antiques & Advertising Auction
Among Other Sports Lots, Mickey Mantle & Shaquille O’Neal Highlight In Lelands Fall Classic Auction
Brunk Auctions, Bolstered By A Storm Of Support, Weathers Hurricane To Hold Best-Ever Auction
The Huntington Presents ‘Raqib Shaw: Ballads Of East And West’
‘Vermont Furniture From The Alley Collection’ At Flynt Center Of Early New England Life
American Trade, International Decorators & High Foot Traffic Drive Extensive Sales
ISAW At NYU Presents First US Exhibition On Madinat al-Zahra
NYS Sites Received $1.6 Million From National Park Service Semiquincentennial Grants
Corning Museum Of Glass Cuts Glass Ribbon To Inaugurate Expanded Studio
Virginia Museum Of Fine Arts Reveals First Look At Its Expansion
Whistler Watercolor Seascape With Family Provenance Leads Merrill’s Auction Unicorn-Style Armor Piece Leads Freeman’s | Hindman Historic Series
Blanchard’s $360,000 Single Lot Auction: US Articles Of Association
Black Art Auction’s Bidders Loved Loving’s Mercer Street Collage
Kittinger Centennial Highboy Heads Harrison Collection For Stenella
1933 Goudey Babe Ruth Card Hits Home Run At Carrell Auctions Online Sale
Artists Bring Their Best Artworks To Bruce Museum’s Arts Festival
Furniture & Decorations, Fine Art Lead Michaan’s October Gallery Auction
Blanton Museum Of Art Presents ‘Tavares Strachan: Between Me And You’
À La Mode Or Just Macabre? ‘Lovely & Lethal’ At Charleston Museum