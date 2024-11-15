Antiques and The Arts Weekly - November 15, 2024

Michaan’s November 15 Gallery Auction Has Extra-Special Pieces On Offer
Bert Gallery Offers Provincetown Heritage: The Corbridge Collection
Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents ‘Catching Memories’
Collectibles & Treasures Auction To Be Conducted By Schillaci & Shultis
Steinway Piano & Chippendale Mirror Star At Ahlers & Ogletree
Woody Auction’s Sale Of Art Glass & Antiques Slated For December 7
Bertoia’s November 22-23 Auction Welcomes The Holiday Season
Rare Dime Bought By Ohio Farm Family & Hidden For Decades Fetches $500,000 At Auction
Online Auction Of Antiques, Art & Historical Experiences Ends November 17
JMW Auction Posts Estate Silver Highlights In November 15 Sale
Detroit Institute Of Arts Acquires Rare 16th Century Automaton Clock
New Connecticut Fall Show Benefits Haddam Historical Society
American History Is Celebrated In Photographs, Ephemera & Arms
Marvelous Menagerie Headlines Smith’s Country Americana Sale
New Research On Mummified Remains Offer Scientists Rare Glimpse Behind Ancient Wrappings
Hermann Historica To Offer Art, Antiques, Ancient Artifacts, Arms & Armor
The British Museum Announces Norman Conquest Coin Hoard Acquired For The Nation
Tim Burton Exhibition Drives Biggest Advance Ticket Sales In Design Museum’s History
The Holidays Arrive Early At The Brandywine Museum Of Art With New ‘Wyeth Miniatures’ Exhibition
White’s Sale To Feature Fine Art, Rare Telephones & Collections
Celebrating 220 Years, New York’s First Museum Unveils New Wing Renderings
Transformed Portland Art Museum Campus To Open Late 2025 With Refreshed Galleries
Decorative Arts Trust Awards 2025 Ideal Internship Grants To Six Institutions
Sotheby’s Completes Purchase Of Former Whitney Museum Building
Spider-Man’s First Appearance Comic Swings High At PBA Galleries’ Ditko Sale
Audubon Duck Engraving Flies To Top Spot In Everard Three-Day Sale
Paul Starrett Sample Painting Bid To Best In Show At Grogan & Co.
Monumental Seventeenth Century Chinese Landscape Leads At Material Culture
Mephistopheles Clock Garniture Leads Courtney Estate Auction
‘Art Out Of The Museum’ Spotlights Italy’s ‘Hidden’ Cultural Heritage
New Bedford Whaling Museum Exhibition Addresses Ocean Pollution
Featuring Collections Of Steuben, Tiffany, Modern Art, Clocks, Native American Artifacts And More
The MMA Presents ‘Of Salt And Spirit: Black Quilters In The American South’
Landmark Collections Highlight Thanksgiving Americana Auction
Creative Couple’s Work Presented Together For First Time At Sarasota Art Museum
Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Announces New Acquisitions
Tea & Coffee Service Brings Form & Function To Heritage’s Silver Sale
Cobain’s Smashed Guitar Headlines Hake’s Pop Memorabilia Auction
The Chrysler Museum of Art Celebrates French Impressionism & Food In ‘Farm To Table’
Pre-Thanksgiving Live aucTion Wednesday, November 20th at 10:00am