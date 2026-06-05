Antiques and The Arts Weekly - June 12, 2026

Heritage To Offer Donald Ackerman Collection At Auction June 23-24
Prado Exhibits One Of Italian Mannerism’s Most Enigmatic Works: Pontormo’s ‘Visitation’
Antiques & Primitive Goods Show At Walker Homestead, June 20
Pegasus Auctions To Offer Silver & Orientalia Estate Antiques June 21
ACES Gallery’s Auction Slated For June 14 Will Feature 425 Lots
Neue Nationalgalerie Explores Glamour & Misery Of 1920s Berlin
Reading Public Museum Returns Khmer Sculpture To Kingdom Of Cambodia
France Reckons With Nazi-Looted Art In A New Paris Museum Gallery
Two Tintoretto Masterpieces Restored At The Abbey Of San Giorgio Maggiore
Heritage Unveils Sweeping 250th Anniversary Auction On June 25
Virginia Museum Receives Gift Of Photographs From Joy Of Giving Something
Getty Unveils First Details Of Its Campus-Wide Modernization
Bronze Censer Burns Past Estimate To Attain $19,000 At Strawser
Ireland’s National Gallery Unveils Major William Blake Survey
Colonial Williamsburg Foundation & Garden Club Of Virginia Collaborate On Governor’s Palace Bowling Green Restoration
Pennsylvania Cemetery Receives First Place For Historic Preservation
Gov. Whitmer Honors Six Historic Preservation Projects Across Michigan
North American Collection Highlights Indigenous Artwork At Thomaston Place