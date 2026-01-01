Antiques and The Arts Weekly - August 14, 2026

Articles
The Statue Of Liberty
CONTEMPORARY ART
JEWELRY, TIMEPIECES + VERTU
Erik D. Wohl
Historic & Contemporary Western, Wildlife & Sporting Art Up For Bid
National Geographic Museum Of Exploration Reopens In Washington, DC
The Collection Of Joan Bogart At Stair August 19
Paula Modersohn-Becker Self-Portrait On View At MoMA
‘Water’s Edge’ Reveals The Story & The Art Of Truman Lowe
Sworders’ August 18 Sale Is Out Of The Ordinary
BOOK REVIEWS
Clars Presents August 14-15 Auctions
Across The Block
Lelands Hosts Summer Classic Auction Aug. 15
Getty Presents ‘Making Of A Medieval Manuscript’
Top-Flight Folk Art Ignites Bidding At Eldred’s $4.82 Million Dickson Sale
Top-Flight Folk Art Ignites Bidding At Eldred’s $4.82 Million Dickson Sale
Tattoos & Flash Art Drive Bray Auction To Half Million
Art Deco, Midcentury Wares Lead At Roland
Decoys & ‘Cool Things’ Soar At Guyette & Deeter
Decoys & ‘Cool Things’ Soar At Guyette & Deeter
Topping Collection Of Bennington Pottery Draws Interest At Nathan
Rare Documents From
Ben Franklin & George Washington
Two Estates, Two States In Two Days At Kaminski Auctions
Two Estates, Two States In Two Days At Kaminski Auctions
Face-To-Face With Ancient Rome: Exhibition In Hungary Brings Forgotten Faces To Life
National Museum Of Colombia Exhibits Repatriated Artifacts
Barrett Gift To The National Gallery Includes First Angelica Kauffman Picture
Exhibition Explores Enduring Canadian Legacies Of The American Civil War
Ongoing Artistry Of New Mexico Celebrated At Santa Fe Art Auction
Ongoing Artistry Of New Mexico Celebrated At Santa Fe Art Auction
Freeman’s Earns $1.2M In 15-Lot Auction Honoring Vietnamese Modernists
Freeman’s Earns $1.2M In 15-Lot Auction Honoring Vietnamese Modernists
Manhattan DA Announces Return Of Three Stone Sculptures To Cambodia
The Statue Of Liberty
The Statue Of Liberty
The Statue Of Liberty
Metropolitan Museum Of Art Repatriates Objects To Italy, Mexico
Georgia Museum To Host ‘Edmonia Lewis: Said In Stone’
Neue Galerie Enters Gift Of 1,000+ Postcards Produced By Wiener Werkstätte
Denver Art Museum Announces Biennial James Balog Earth Vision Awards
T
Transitions
F David Schmitz
ADA Award of Merit To Go To Lita Solis-Cohen
The Patriot Jar: A Fitting Victor For Crocker Farm
Bidders Chase Fox Hunt Scene At Litchfield
‘Blue Dog’ Takes Top-Lot Status At Case Antiques
Painted Ohio Cupboard Leads Amelia Jeffers
The World Monuments Fund’s Irreplaceable America Initiative
Saturday, August 29th at 10 am
Saturday, August 29th at 10 am
1. Mary DeNeale Morgan,
August Gallery Auction