Antiques and The Arts Weekly - August 21, 2026

100+ Years Of Automotive History, Advertising & Design At Bertoia’s Aug. 28
‘Sketchbook’ Winds Up Exhibition Season At Saint-Gaudens Memorial
Boston Art Dealer’s Estate, Part II Headlines Marion Antique Auctions
Finding Their Voice: How Five Craftsmen Shaped An American Tradition
Eldred’s World At Play Auction To Benefit The Cape Cod Foster Closet Aug. 20
Roberson’s To Host Eclectic Antiques & Collectibles Auction Aug. 29
Louvre Reopens Apollo Gallery After A Brazen Heist, But No Jewels Are On Display
Strength Of Market Shown In Coeur D’Alene’s $17 Million Western Art Auction
Strength Of Market Shown In Coeur D’Alene’s $17 Million Western Art Auction
Archaeological Museum Traces Journey From Greek Tragedy To Roman Comedy
London Display Highlights Indigenous Alliances During The American Revolution
London’s National Gallery Acquires Major Degas Pastel ‘Ballet Dancers’
Amelia Auctions’ Three-Day Great Estates Sale Brings $1.6 Million
Amelia Auctions’ Three-Day Great Estates Sale Brings $1.6 Million
Early American History Auctions Plans Major Sale To Close Aug. 29
At Baltimore Museum Of Art, 118 Artworks Enter The Collection
Caterpillar Foundation Gives $2.3 Million To Smithsonian For Nation’s 250th Anniversary
Georgia Museum Of Art & David Drake’s Descendants Reach Historic Agreement
John Michael Kohler Arts Center Receives Historic Gift Of Art
August 29-30 Estate Sale Brings Out Choice Collections At Kaminski
UNESCO Adds France’s D-Day Landing Beaches, Greece’s Mount Olympus To World Heritage List
Case Auctions Goes Big At Summer Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Case Auctions Goes Big At Summer Fine Art & Antiques Auction