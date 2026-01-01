Antiques and The Arts Weekly - August 28, 2026

World Auction Gallery To Present Fine Art & Antiques Aug. 26
Whitney Museum Presents ‘Lost World: The Art Of Minnie Evans’
‘Nature Of Belonging’ Surveys 200 Years Of Black Life In Adirondacks
Langdell Homestead Barn Hosts ‘Good Old-Fashioned Country Auction’
Gibbes Issues Final Call To Artists For Artist Prize By Sep. 14
Schmitt Horan & Co’s Art, Antiques & Collectibles Sale Closes Aug. 29
Restoration Of Eighteenth Century Venetian Ceiling Painting Completed In Venice
Bolivia National Archaeology Museum Reopens With Pre-Hispanic Legacies & Repatriated Heritage
Nouveau Musée National De Monaco Surveys Surrealist Victor Brauner
Art Gallery Ontario Acquires Important Portrait Of Life Model
Royal Ontario Museum Acquires Major Collection Of Arab Textiles & Cultural Objects
Country Store & Advertising Perform Well At Madison Auction Service
African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund Awards $3M In Grants
Historic Huguenot Street Announces Two New Online Exhibitions
Diplomacy At Home: The Domestic Lives Of The Founding Families
Diplomacy At Home: The Domestic Lives Of The Founding Families
Diplomacy At Home: The Domestic Lives Of The Founding Families
Albany Institute Exhibits Expand Perspectives On Art Of The Americas
Hull Maritime Museum Resurfaces With Walk-In Whale & Scrimshaw Collection
Dustin Yellin’s Sculpture, Video Installation At Bruce Museum
High Museum Celebrates Walter .Wick’s ‘I Spy’ Children’s Book Art
Parisian Commode Ascends At Schwenke Leon Dabo Landscape Tops Merrill’s Auction
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