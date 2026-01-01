Antiques and The Arts Weekly - September 04, 2026

Withington Auction To Sell Car Barn Toy Collection Sep. 10-17
Royal Ontario Museum Presents Landmark Exhibition On Psychedelics
Morphy’s Sep. 15-17 Firearms & Militaria Auction Features Nearly 1,200 Lots
Newel Auctions To Present The Art Of New York Interiors On Sep. 9
Fairfield University Art Museum Among First In US To Earn Assn. Of Academic Museums & Galleries Certification
New England Auctions To Offer Early Photography & Advertising Sep. 16-17
Southern Pottery From Alabama Comes To Cagle Auction Aug. 29
Chazen Mus.eum Explores Relationship Between Its Collection & Exhibitions
Chesterwood Presents ‘Revolutionary Teapots,’ A Juried Exhibition
Lacoste Donation To The Louvre: French Silverware From Mangot To Puiforcat
Shelburne Museum Acquires Gilbert Stuart Portrait Of Revolutionary-Era Figure
‘Going Underground: The Jewels Of Bernhard Schobinger’ At MFAH
Detroit Institute Of Arts Gets Silverman Gift Of 2,000+ Modern & Contemporary Artworks
Italian Carabinieri Recover Stolen Renoir, Cézanne & Matisse Artworks Worth Millions
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces Federal Historic Preservation Grants
Mexico Prepares Return Of Pre-Hispanic Artifacts Recovered In New York City
National Gallery Of Art Broadens Collection With Acquisitions
Shaker, Americana Bring In Half Million In Sales At Bray & Co