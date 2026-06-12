Antiques and The Arts Weekly - June 19, 2026

The Edward W. Kane & Martha J. Wallace HistoryCenter For Black
The Edward W. Kane & Martha J. Wallace HistoryCenter For Black
Bodnar’s Auction Presents Another Fine Art Auction On June 17
Early American History Auctions Offers Up An ‘Irrefutable Proof ’ Of Electoral Probity On June 27
Hudson Valley & Westchester Estates Contribute To Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ June 22 Sale
Roberson’s To Offer Part II Of A Hudson Valley Knife Collection June 27
EstateOfMind’s Auction To Include Wisner Family Items In Two Sessions On June 27
PBA’s Sale Offers Queer Artistic Expression & Beat Literature June 25
‘Stave & Cane: Nantucket Baskets’ At Cahoon Museum Of American Art
‘Interwoven: A Tradition Of Textiles’ Surveys Centuries Of Artistry
Restoration Of Velázquez’s ‘Pablo De Valladolid’ Reveals Clues About His Creative Process
Musée D’Orsay Receives Gift Of Impressionist Fans To Mark Anniversary
Smith Keeps Memory Of Antiques Alive In Post-Memorial Day Auction
‘Orientalism’ At The Met Challenges Nineteenth Century Notions Of ‘The East’
The Edward W. Kane & Martha J. Wallace HistoryCenter For Black
The Edward W. Kane & Martha J. Wallace HistoryCenter For Black
The Edward W. Kane & Martha J. Wallace HistoryCenter For Black
Rare Box Of Christensen Agate Company Marbles Leads Block Marble Auction On June 21
Tampa Museum Celebrates The Cohns By Naming Contemporary Art Gallery
Historic Artists’ Homes & Studios Welcomes 13 New Member Sites
The Ward Collection Of Southern Ceramics Put On A Show At Crocker Farm
The Ward Collection Of Southern Ceramics Put On A Show At Crocker Farm
Fine Art, Furniture & Jewelry Flourish In Tremont’s Annual Spring Auction
Fine Art, Furniture & Jewelry Flourish In Tremont’s Annual Spring Auction
Queer Art, Literature & Erotica QUEER ART, LITERATURE & EROTICA