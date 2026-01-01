Antiques and The Arts Weekly - July 24, 2026

Articles
PICASSO KLEE MATISSE
Francesca Casadio
At Freeman’s, Inaugural Vietnamese Modernists Auction Runs July 21
Sale Features Works By Lê Pho & Vu Cao Đàm
Motown Museum Plans Expansion, Reopening
Rare Newcomb Vase & ‘Blue Dog’ Headline Case’s Aug. 1-2 Auction
Francesca Casadio
Antiques Across The Board & World Perform At World Auction Gallery
Across The Block
Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association’s Show Is Aug. 1
‘Legacy Of Delaware’ Surveys Howard Schroeder Paintings
Explore The Natural World In Art & Science At The Clark
Welcome To Antiques In Manchester 2021 2021
20212021
Antiques In Manchester
Mary B. Ross
Antiques In Manchester
Delaware
Antiques In Manchester
Antiques In Manchester Special Show Section
It’s Americana Week At Eldred’s
Traditional Antiques Through Contemporary Art
Nathan Auction’s July 23 Sale Features Vermont Art & Bennington Pottery Collection
NYS Museum & RPI Collaborate To Preserve & Study History
Spotlighting Contributions Of The Women Of The Wiener Werkstätte
Collection Of Jade, Contemporary & Fine Art Lead The Way At Roland
PICASSO KLEE MATISSE
PICASSO KLEE MATISSE
PICASSO KLEE MATISSE
David Leitner Toy Collection Debut Draws International Bidders At Milestone
The Hispanic Society Museum & Library Awarded $7.2 Million For Renovation
MIT Museum To Receive Extensive Project Archive Of Architect I. M. Pei
Transitions
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New Bedford Whaling Museum Gets Grant To Support ‘Melting Glaciers’ Exhibit
James F. Callahan, 70 Asian Arts Expert
‘Louis Comfort Tiffany: Gilded Age Artist’ At Nassau Museum
SFMOMA Mounts Graciela Iturbide Retrospective
Tiffany Tea & Coffee Service Serves Up American Spirit At Stevens
Franklin-Signed Document Makes Good On Promise At RR Auction
Gold Coin Bracelet Cashes In For Win At Pook & Pook
Welcome To The 69th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show
PETER SAWYER ANTIQUES
New Hampshire Antiques Show
August 6 – 8, 2026
Jef & Terri Steingrebe
New Hampshire Antiques Show
Nhada.org
Paint Decorated Clock
New Hampshire Antiques Show
AMERICA BEFORE INDEPENDENCE
AMERICA BEFORE INDEPENDENCE
Diminutive Paint-Decorated Blanket Chest
New Hampshire Antiques Show
New Hampshire Antiques Show
Oil On Canvas by Percy Sanborn - Belfast, Maine 1849-1929
Jewett-Berdan
RARE Melainotype “WASHINGTON” FIRE PUMPER MODEL, 1856-1860
New Hampshire Antiques Show
Nhada.org
New Hampshire Antiques Show
Folk Art Fire Engine
New Hampshire Antiques Show
New Hampshire Antiques Show
New Hampshire Antiques Show
New Hampshire Antiques Show
August 6 – 8, 2026
New Hampshire Antiques Show
August 6 – 8, 2026
New Hampshire Antiques Show
Patricia E. Kane
Longtime Yale University Art Gallery Curator, 82
Patricia E. Kane (1944–2026) h In Memoriam
‘Paris Couture’ Brings Rare Haute Couture Masterpieces To Mia
Goosefare Celebrates 25th Wells Antiques Show
Goosefare Celebrates 25th Wells Antiques Show
Louvre Exhibition Explores Water In Ancient Mesopotamia
Remai Modern Acquires Work By Influential Saskatchewan-Born Artist
Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza Unveils Results Of Rubens Restoration & Technical Study
Scotland’s Fine Art Society Celebrates 150 Years With Anniversary Exhibition
Kimble Collection Frontlines W. A. Smith’s Folk & Form Sale
Kimble Collection Frontlines W. A. Smith’s Folk & Form Sale
Ridgefield Arts Festival Is Community Favorite
Ridgefield Arts Festival Is Community Favorite
Coalition Files Suit, Unites To Save West Potomac Park From Planned Trump Transformation
Bipartisan Legislation To Reauthorize African American Civil Rights Network Sites Introduced
The Lives Behind Long Island Furniture
Bevy Of Bottles & Great Glass Heat Up At Heckler
Bevy Of Bottles & Great Glass Heat Up At Heckler
Thomaston Place Auction Is Splendid At $1.4 Million
Thomaston Place Auction Is Splendid At $1.4 Million
Wooten & Wooten Presents O’Shields Family Collection Aug. 1
Buckley Mills Antiques Retires Firehouse Brand, Moves To Rising Sun, Md.
Early Political Material & Autographs Drive Early American History Auctions
Kensington Estate Auction, July 27, Will Be An Online Auction
Four Artists Selected For Provincetown Art Association & Museum’s Lillian Orlowsky & William Freed Grant
Art Pottery
Lifetime Collections Of Nautical Art, Maritime Antiques & Many Other Collecting Categories
Woody Auction Celebrates 80 Years In Business
July Estate Auction: The Tom Langdon Erving House
July Estate Auction: The Roth Collection
SUMMER ANTIQUE AUCTION